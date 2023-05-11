Pakistan: Hindu man decapitated for protesting against eve-teasing

A 50-year-old Hindu man, Amlakh Bheel was decapitated in Shahdadpur, Sanghar District by a group of Muslim youth, reported Pakistan Untold. Local media reports say that he was beheaded after he allegedly protested against the eve-teasing of his daughter Reshma Bheel.

Pakistan Untold is an India-based handle reporting on Minority issues in Pakistan. The victim’s relatives informed that the victim had threatened to file a police complaint against those youth with the help of someone he knew in the Pakistan Darawar Ittehad (PDI), a Pak Hindu organization leading the protests against abduction and forced conversion of Hindu girls in Pakistan, especially in Sindh and Punjab provinces.



The incident took place on Tuesday when Amlakh objected against a group of Muslim youth who were allegedly eve-teasing his daughter.

The police have registered a complaint but no arrest has been made so far. According to the police, the victim’s daughter could not identify the youth.

Earlier this year in March, a Pakistani Hindu doctor Dr Birbal Genani became a victim of target killing near Layari in Karachi while returning home from his clinic on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

Advertisement

Former Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) senior director of health and eye specialist Dr Birbal Genani was shot dead by unknown assailants in Karachi on Thursday, Geo News reported.

According to the police, Dr Birbal Genani and his assistant lady doctor were travelling to Gulshan-e-Iqbal from Ramswamy when unidentified men targeted their car near Garden interchange on the Lyari Expressway. Dr Genani died on the spot while his assistant lady doctor sustained bullet injuries.

After receiving information regarding the incident, the police and the rescue officials reached the site and took the body and the injured to the hospital, as per the Geo News report. The CCTV footage of the incident shows Dr Genani’s car moving uncontrollably and smashing into a wall.

Speaking to reporters, SSP City Arif Aziz called Dr Genani’s murder a “target killing.” Arif Aziz further said that the exact reason behind the murder is not known yet. The lady doctor who worked with Dr Genani was in the vehicle when the unidentified assailants attacked the vehicle.

Citing the injured woman, the police officer said, “Firing started suddenly and I could not understand anything.” He said that there was only one bullet mark on the vehicle, as per the Geo News report. The police officer said that they are recording the lady doctor’s statement.

The police officer said that they have started an investigation into the murder. Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori sought a report regarding the incident from the additional inspector general of Karachi police. He expressed sorrow over the murder of the eye specialist.

Last week, Hindu shopkeepers were assaulted in Pakistan for allegedly “violating the Ramzan Ordinance” by eating, Pakistan based The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The police officer in a video that went viral on social media, was seen roaming the Ghotki district with a stick in his hands. The police officer thrashed Hindu restaurant owners including Hindu men who were reportedly preparing biryani for delivery orders in the local market.

“I swear that I belong to the Hindu community, and he is taking away food. We do not run the dining service indoors during Ramzan,” a man who was arrested by the police said, according to The Express Tribune.

The SHO, however, publicly forced the Hindu restaurant owner to take an oath on his sacred book, as per the news report. He tortured, harassed, manhandled, and arrested more than one dozen people including Hindu shopkeepers after physically assaulting them.