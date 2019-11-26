The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition maintaining petition accusing the Pakistan incumbent leader Imran Khan of his recent remarks on the judiciary.

The petition was filed by Advocate Saleemullah Khan yesterday, saying that the premier had “committed serious contempt”, Dawn reported.

According to ANI report, it refers to remarks made by the prime minister during a speech he delivered at the inaugural ceremony of Havelian-Mansehra section of the Hazara motorway at Havelian, where he urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and senior judge of the Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed to restore public confidence in the judiciary.

Khan also said that there was a perceived disparity in how the powerful and common people were treated in the country’s judicial system.

Imran’s statements had come days after the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued a verdict allowing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

The Lahore High Court in its order had also exempted Nawaz from paying the indemnity bond worth Rs7 billion, which the government had demanded from the PML-N supremo as a condition to let him go.

On November 16, Khan had said that he has no grudge against former premier Nawaz Sharif and his health was more important than politics.

During the proceedings today, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing the petition, asking that the appellant, “What problem do you have with the prime minister’s speech?”

In response to that, the petitioner said that the PM Khan had “ridiculed the judiciary”.

He also stressed that the Khan criticised senior judges of the Supreme Court which amounted to contempt of court.