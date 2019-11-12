Pakistan Sikh community on Tuesday commemorated 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

The main ceremony of the day was held at Gurdwara Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib, Punjab province, Radio Pakistan reported.

Interior Minister Ejaz Shah joined large numbers of Sikh religion followers from the world over for the ceremony.

Addressing to the ceremony, Shah said that the Kartarpur Corridor is a great gift from PTI Government for Sikh community paving the way for peace and friendship in the region.

Shah further said that Pakistan will continue to look after holy places of minorities including Sikh community’s in a better way as possible.

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said while delivering his speech to the ceremony that PTI Government is committed to protecting the religious heritage of minorities in the country.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his message on the occasion said the opening of Kartarpur corridor has rejuvenated the joys of Sikh community and it is another historic step of the PTI government for promotion of religious harmony.

Buzdar added that Guru Nanak was the best example of religious tolerance and inter-faith harmony.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is where Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years of his life and is his final resting place.