The Pakistan Supreme Court office on Friday refused to hear an appeal, moved on behalf of former President Pervez Musharraf against his conviction in the high treason case.

According to an informed source, the court office returned the appeal on the grounds that unless the petitioner surrenders himself, his plea cannot be entertained, the Dawn reported.

On Thursday, Musharraf had moved the apex court, seeking to overturn the Islamabad-based special court’s December 17, 2019, verdict, which sentenced him to death in the high treason case.

The counsel representing Musharraf is expected to file an appeal soon against the registrar’s decision to return the sentenced him to death in the high treason case.

The Musharaff’s appeal came days after the Lahore High Court (LHC) declared the formation of the special court as “unconstitutional”.

On December 17, Musharraf was sentenced to death by a Pakistan court.

Earlier, Musharraf filed an application in the Lahore High Court (LHC), urging it to stay the proceedings pending before a special court in Islamabad.

In November, a special court in Islamabad reserved its verdict in the high treason case involving Musharraf.

In October, the Islamabad High Court had dismissed a petition that sought deletion of terrorism charges against the former president and transfer of the judges, detention case from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATS) to the sessions court.

The former President has been seeking deletion of terrorism charges and subsequent transfer of his case from the ATC to the sessions court on the ground that initially the FIR was registered under the Pakistan Penal Code against him in connection with the detention of 60 judges of the superior judiciary after the imposition of emergency on November 3, 2007.

Currently, the former military chief is in Dubai. He was admitted to a hospital after his health deteriorated last month.