Pak probe agency FIA takes two journalists into custody

Pakistans Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat into custody, Geo News reported.

Mir was picked up by the FIA’s cybercrime cell earlier on Saturday when he left his home for office. Sources said that the FIA personnel took the journalist and his car. Mir runs a web channel nowadays.

It is not yet clear on what charges Mir and Shafqat have been arrested by the cybercrime wing.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has strongly condemned the arrest of Mir and Shafqat, and demanded their release.

“Imran Khan continues the victimisation of political opponents and media critics to hide his incompetence and failures,” the PPP leader said in a statement on Twitter.

Shafqat’s detention is part of a media clampdown in Pakistan by the Imran Khan government. Shafqat’s shows were critical of the Pakistan Prime Minister and the establishment.