Pak mullahs hail Taliban victory in Afghanistan

A close examination of the various religious organisations based in Pakistan indicates that there is growing rhetoric among them favouring the Taliban victory in Afghanistan. Such a strong narrative can indeed be damaging to the interest of Pakistan and the region at large.

Chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (S) and Difa-e-Pakistan Council Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani termed the victory of the Taliban as the victory of the ideology of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq and his thoughts and announced that next Friday, on 27 August they would observe ‘Youm-e-Tashkkur’, that is thanking Allah for the victory of the Taliban. Maulana Hamid said that the world shouldn’t force its so-called democratic system on Afghanistan, as the Taliban had learnt a lot in the last 20 years. Maulana Hamid demanded that the world should immediately acknowledge the government of the Taliban and revive diplomatic ties. Maulana Hamid was addressing a gathering at the Lahore Press Club after a session of Shura of JUI.

The Maulana further thanked Allah for the latest development in Afghanistan and said that by announcing amnesty to all, the Taliban have won the hearts of Afghan people, the world forces were playing with blood and fear in Afghanistan for the last 40 years and there were pro-India and American governments in Kabul for 20 years. He mentioned that the Taliban have freed their country from the occupied forces and have entered Kabul peacefully. The people have welcomed them, if there would have been contradictions in the saying and deeds of the Taliban, they would have not won this victory, he said.

In addition, Maulana Haq has announced that on November 2 in commemoration of the death of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, major conferences will be held in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. In these conferences, the Taliban leaders will also be invited. On this occasion, rallies will be carried out across the nation.

Maulana said that they thanked Rabta Alami Islami for extending support to the Taliban. The borders of Pakistan will be secure now after the government of the Taliban has taken over in Afghanistan. Haq said that they will try and form a religious alliance in Pakistan and if all religious forces unite then Pakistan can be like a state of Madina in the true sense. Prior to the press conference, Maulana Hamid had said in the Shura of the JUI that they will call a session of religious and political parties to discuss the Afghan issue and to extend support to the Taliban. In the session, problems and difficulties faced by the Taliban will be given attention.

Separately, Tahaffuz-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwat, an alliance of 13 major religious parties has issued a statement (Aug 22) and rejected a resolution of the European Union about ending Khatm-e-Nabuwat Laws or making it ineffective or releasing accused of blasphemy. The TKN mentioned that the EU resolution was an open interference in the laws of Pakistan and a violation of international laws. The European Union resolution had hurt the religious sentiments of 22 crore Pakistanis, the statement mentioned. They further demanded that the EU should apologize and withdraw the resolution and mentioned that any conspiracy on the Khatm-e-Nabuwat will be an attack on the faith of 2 billion Muslims.