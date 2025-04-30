Pak minister holds emergency press meet at 2 am, says India’s military action within 24 to 36 hours

Amid looming fears of strong action from India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar held an emergency press meet at 2 a.m. Wednesday, saying that there were ‘intelligence reports of military action against their country within the next 24 to 36 hours’.

Addressing an emergency press conference, Tarar said credible intelligence-based information has warned of an Indian military action.

“We have credible intelligence-based information that India is planning a military offensive against Pakistan within the next 24 to 36 hours. Any action by India will be responded to with full force,” he said.

“Pakistan will defend its territory at all costs and will respond with its full might. The nation will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all means necessary. If India tries to impose a war on Pakistan, it will be solely responsible for the disastrous and devastating costs,” he added.

Tarar also called on the international community to take note of India’s “planned aggression” against Pakistan, stating that even though Islamabad offered cooperation in a neutral and credible investigation, New Delhi has not provided any proof of Islamabad’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

“It has been days since the Pahalgam incident, but India has not provided Pakistan with any evidence. However, we have credible evidence of India’s involvement in cross-border terrorism in our country. The International community needs to take notice of New Delhi’s planned and self-orchestrated reasoning to attack Pakistan”, he said.

“India’s habit of being the judge, jury and executioner is categorically and strongly rejected by Pakistan”, he added.

The late-night emergency press conference by Pakistan’s Information Minister has come amid heavy military deployments by both sides on their borders, while the political temperature is rising every passing hour.

Both sides have unleashed a range of measures against each other, with Pakistan closing its airspace for Indian airlines and India putting the crucial and critical Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance, among other measures.

Tarar’s statement comes soon after the recent statement by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who had stated a “military incursion from India was imminent”.

Asif had also warned that Pakistan would only use its nuclear weapons if there were a direct threat to the country’s existence from India.