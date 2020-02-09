Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that “come what may”, his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would announce various measures to be taken by the federal cabinet to reduce the prices of basic food items.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said, “I understand the difficulties ordinary people (including) salaried class are confronting and have decided, come what may, my govt will be announcing various measures that will be taken to reduce prices of basic food items for the common man in the cabinet on Tuesday”.

In a series of tweets, Khan also shared that all the relevant government agencies have begun an “in-depth probe” into the hike in flour and sugar prices.

At the same time all the relevant govt Agencies have begun doing an in-depth probe into the flour & sugar price hikes. The nation should rest assured that all those responsible will be held accountable & penalised. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 9, 2020

Last week, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported that the inflation rate had risen to 14.6 per cent in January from 12.6 per cent in the previous month, scaling the highest level in 12 years.

Inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), edged up 1.97pc over the previous month. Last time, the highest inflation in the country was recorded at 17pc in the year 2007-08.

The data released showed that higher food prices, particularly of wheat and flour, pulses, sugar, gur and edible oil, were the largest driver of overall inflation in January.

In 2019, PM Khan directed price control committees to release price lists in their vicinity regularly to put a check on unreasonable price hike of food staples.

The persistent depreciation of rupee against the greenback has fuelled inflation, which has not only hit the lower strata of society but also decreased the purchasing power of the middle class.