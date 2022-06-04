Pak govt pondering over filing treason charges against Imran Khan

During a special cabinet meeting on May 25, key Pakistan government officials discussed whether to proceed with treason charges against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan over the PTI’s May 25 ‘Azadi March,’ according to media sources.

News agency IANS reported citing Geo news that the cabinet’s special committee meeting was chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. During the meeting, the interior minister, interior secretary and Islamabad IG briefed the participants on PTI’s Azadi March’ held on May 25.

As per a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, the participants pondered over filing a case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, and Gilgit-Baltistan on sedition charges.

“However, the committee postponed the meeting to deliberate over the matter further till June 6 to present its final recommendations before the federal cabinet,” the statement read, Geo News reported.

Sanaullah requested the committee to suggest that the federal government file a treason prosecution against Imran Khan at the meeting.

The interior minister told the committee that on May 25, a plan was developed to siege and invade the city with an armed force.

“With planning, around 2,500 miscreants were already sent to Islamabad and they tried to capture D-Chowk before the arrival of Imran Khan,” he said.

Sanaullah further said that Imran Khan had violated the Supreme Court’s order and asked workers to reach D-chowk.

The interior minister told the committee that a group of armed people not only attacked the police, Rangers and FC personnel but also set trees and a metro station on fire.

(Inputs From IANS)