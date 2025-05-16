Pak Foreign Min embarrassed after quoting fake report on air force supremacy

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar landed himself in thick soup after he claimed about the country’s air force being called the “undisputed king of the skies”.

Citing a news report, which later turned out to be doctored, Dar during his address to the Senate said, “Telegraph writes Pakistan Air Force is the undisputed king of the skies.”

Debunking the claims, the fact check unit of India’s Press Information Bureau’ stated that an image circulating on social media claims to show the front page of UK-based newspaper The Daily Telegraph, featuring a headline that reads: “Pakistan Air Force: The undisputed king of the skies” dated 10th May 2025.

However, claiming that the image was AI-generated, PIB wrote, “The Daily Telegraph has NEVER carried any such article.”

It also shared the video of Dar making the claim. It was captioned “This #fake claim was further amplified by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during his statement to the Senate on 15 May 2025. By endorsing a completely fabricated image and headline, #Pakistan intentionally lent official weight to a piece of digital deception.”

What further fueled the embarrassment was the fact that the fake news and its exaggeration by the Foreign minister, was fact checked by a Pakistani journalist, Imran Mukhtar. “How fake news overshadows the truth: Earlier today, Deputy PM & Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar cited this false news, during his speech on the floor of the Senate, to support claims of PAF’s dominance over India. No doubt, the PAF did dominate — but the image in question is fake,” he wrote in a post on X.