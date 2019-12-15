Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal has been named the country’s new ambassador to Germany in a major Foreign Ministry reshuffle that also saw 20 other senior officials getting diplomatic assignments abroad.

The reshuffle includes 17 ambassadorial appointments and three positions of Consul General, The Express Tribune reported on Sunday.

According to a Foreign Ministry notification, Faisal, who was also serving as Director General for South Asia and Saarc, will be replacing Ambassador Johar Salim, who has been posted to Italy.

It was not immediately known who will replace Faisal as Foreign Office spokesperson.