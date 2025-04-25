Pak defence min admits Islamabad funding, backing terror groups

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has admitted that his country has been funding and backing terrorist groups.

In a viral video clip which shows the Pakistani minister in conversation with Sky News, Asif said, “We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades and the West, including Britain.”

“That was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to me. If we had not joined the war against the Soviet Union and later on the war after 9/11, Pakistan’s track record was unimpeachable,” he added. He also did not rule out the possibility of an “all-out war” with India.

Asif’s statement lays bare the fact that Pakistan, for many years, has been harbouring the terror groups.

India has already spoken about the cross-border linkages of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 tourists were killed on April 22. New Delhi has pointed out that Pakistan could not digest the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory’s steady progress toward economic growth and development.