Amid escalating tensions with India, Pak appeals to international partners for “more loan”

Pakistan Friday issued an appeal to its international partners for money amid heightened tensions with India.

In a post on social media platform X, the Economic Affairs Division of Pakistan has appealed to its allies for “more loans”, while claiming that “heavy losses” have been inflicted by neighbour India.

“Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflicted by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast”, an appeal posted on the social media platform of Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division said.

As the post went viral, Pakistan’s ministry concerned; however, later denied having posted the appeal, claiming its account had been hacked.

As a consequence of escalating tension, the Pakistan Stock Exchange had also plunged by over 6 per cent on Thursday, with trading halted for an hour after rumours of an escalation in military action by India near Karachi.

The volatility in Pakistan’s financial system is seen as a cascading outcome of Thursday’s retaliation by India against Pakistan’s airstrikes.

India Thursday said it “neutralised” Pakistan’s air defence system in Lahore as Pakistan had violated the ceasefire and began shelling in Poonch, killing 13 civilians and injuring over 40.