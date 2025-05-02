Pahalgam terror attack: World stands in solidarity with India

Diplomats and several people expressed grief and paid tributes to the victims of the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack in ceremonies organised by Indian missions across the globe on Thursday.

The brutal assault on April 22, which resulted in the death of 26 innocent tourists and left several others critically injured, unfolded in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam when four heavily armed terrorists, two of them from Pakistan, emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on tourists. The attack has been described as one of the most horrific in the region in recent memory.

The Embassy of India in Budapest on Thursday organised a solemn condolence meeting to pay homage to the innocent civilians killed in Pahalgam terrorist attack. The members of the Indian community in Hungary, along with ‘friends of India’, gathered to display solidarity with India and offered prayers for the victims.

Members of the Indian Community in the Consulate General of India in Russia’s Saint Petersburg also observed a two-minute silence in memory of the terror victims.

“CGI, Saint Petersburg held a prayer meeting to pay homage to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. A two-minute silence was observed and members of the Indian diaspora in Saint Petersburg offered their shradhanjali,” Consulate General of India in Saint Petersburg posted on X.

In Algeria, members of IRCON International Limited, an Indian infrastructure company, and their families, in a solemn gesture of solidarity and respect, offered tributes to the 26 innocent civilians brutally killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. They also affirmed to stand united against terror.

Expressing that the world stands in solidarity with India in a ceremony organised on Thursday, several German leaders and the Indian diaspora paid homage to the innocent civilians killed in the terror attack.

“Finance Senator of Hamburg, Andreas Dressel, members of the Hamburger Senate, friends of India, and Indian diaspora joined in large numbers to pay homage to the innocent lives lost in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The world stands in solidarity with India,” the Consulate General of India in Hamburg posted on X.