Odisha: 3 killed in lightning strikes in Nayagarh

Three people including a woman lost their lives after lightning struck induced by Kaal Baisakhi at different places under Saranakula police limits in Nayagarh district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Padma Pradhan (35) of Jakeda, Jitendra Dora (21) of Mahulia, and Dhaneswar Parida (70) of Bhaliadihi, reports said. Though they were immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital here, they were declared dead by the attending doctors.

Padma was struck by lightning while she was working in the field.

Similarly, reports added that Dhaneswar was hit by lightning while he was grazing his cows in the field.

Besides, lightning struck Jitendra while he was collecting mangoes in an orchard with his friend.

His friend has been injured in the lightning strike and is undergoing treatment at the Godipada Public Health Centre (PHC), police said.