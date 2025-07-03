“Not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York”: Trump again takes a dig at NYC Dem primary Mamdani

US President Donald Trump was yet again at his rhetoric against the Democratic mayoral nominee for New York City, Zohran Mamdani, labelling him a “Communist Lunatic”, vowing to prevent him from “destroying” the city.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump declared that he holds all the “levers” and “cards” in order to prevent Mamdani “destroy” New York.

“As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City and make it ‘Hot’ and ‘Great’ again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!” he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The development came after Trump threatened to have Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected Democratic nominee for New York mayor, deported if he blocks Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in New York. Mamdani responded forcefully, The Washington Post reported.

“The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported. Not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorise our city,” Mamdani said in a statement.

“His statements don’t just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows: if you speak up, they will come for you. We will not accept this intimidation,” Mamdani, 33, added.

Mamdani officially won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor on Tuesday (local time). Mamdani won after he crossed the majority following the tabulation of the city-ranked choice votes, as reported by CNN.

Earlier on June 24, during the elections, Mamdani hadn’t won a majority through first-choice votes but was leading after the votes were tallied.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo had conceded the Democratic mayoral primary to Mamdani after the first-choice votes were tallied.

Zohran Kwame Mamdani is a New York State Assembly member and democratic socialist, born in Uganda.

He is the first South Asian man to serve in the New York State Assembly, the first Ugandan, and the only third Muslim ever to be a member of the body. He was born to Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and Indo-Ugandan professor Mahmood Mamdani.

Earlier on Tuesday, Donald Trump said that his administration will arrest Mamdani for his refusal to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents attempting to detain migrants in the city, stating, “Well, then we’ll have to arrest him… Look, we don’t need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I’m going to be watching over them very carefully on behalf of the nation,” as reported by The Washington Post.

This is not the first time Trump has called Mamdani a “Communist Lunatic”.

After the first-choice votes were tallied, Trump took to Truth Social, saying, “It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!” he stated.