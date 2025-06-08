Norway voices support to India vis-à-vis tensions with Pakistan

Norway’s Minister of International Development Åsmund Grøver Aukrust on Sunday met India’s Minister for Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh and conveyed his country’s solidarity with India, in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack wherein 26 people were killed.

Responding to Singh’s acknowledgement of Norway’s support, Aukrust said they are eagerly looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Norway, said a release issued here.

During their meeting, the leaders also discussed avenues to further deepen cooperation between the two nations, including efforts to share their collective experience and expertise in ocean management with other countries, particularly island nations that are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate patterns.

From the Norwegian side, there has been a clear expression of support for India in the wake of India’s military operation against Pakistan and its terror forces.

The Norway minister conveyed that there is a strong public sentiment in Norway in favour of India, with many citizens expressing a desire to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit their country.

This gesture was seen as a mark of solidarity and growing mutual respect between the two nations.

The Indian minister acknowledged the goodwill and thanked the Norwegian leadership and people for their continued support for India’s cause on the global stage.

Earlier, on his arrival at Quai Port Hercule in Monaco, Singh was received by Director Trond Gabrielsen and Senior Adviser Eivind S with warmth. Homme from the Ocean Section of Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As Singh boarded the historic research vessel “Statsraad Lehmkuhl”, he was welcomed by Norway’s Minister of International Development, Åsmund Grøver Aukrust, along with the ship’s captain, marking a cordial start to the bilateral engagement, it said.

The bilateral engagement builds on the collaborative agreement on ocean management announced by the Prime Ministers of India and Norway in 2019. Since then, both nations have been actively working together on marine spatial planning as a key pillar of the Blue Economy.

During the interaction, the ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in ocean governance and marine spatial planning, a crucial component of the global strategy for sustainable use of ocean resources.

The discussion also touched upon enhancing collaboration in Arctic research, polar science missions, and the exchange of best practices on coastal resilience and maritime data sharing, it added.

Singh emphasized India’s resolve to leverage science and technology in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to life below water.

He also reiterated India’s willingness to work closely with Norway and other like-minded countries in building climate-resilient blue economies.

Aukrust expressed appreciation for India’s proactive role in regional and global marine conservation efforts and welcomed deeper collaboration in research and innovation, including the use of digital tools for marine planning and monitoring.

With the ocean high on the global agenda, especially as the world looks ahead to the upcoming UN Ocean Conference, the dialogue between Singh and Aukrust marks a step forward in harnessing shared knowledge, resources, and political will to protect and sustainably manage the marine commons, it added.