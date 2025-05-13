Northeast’s first Tiranga Yatra held in Walong bordering China to honour Op Sindoor

In a display of patriotism, Arunachal Pradesh has hosted Northeast India’s first Tiranga Yatra in the border town of Walong to celebrate the success of the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor.

The yatra, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, cabinet ministers, local leaders, Army personnel, and hundreds of enthusiastic residents.

Walong, located near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, holds a special place in India’s military history as one of the sites of the 1962 India-China war.

The yatra culminated at the Walong War Memorial, where floral tributes were offered to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the war.

Chief Minister Khandu said that India is in a strong position under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised the readiness and bravery of the Indian Armed Forces.

“We have seen how our soldiers have stood firm during crises. Recently, under Operation Sindoor, they gave a befitting reply to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack,” he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which several security personnel were killed.

As part of the operation, the Indian armed forces reportedly struck terror bases across the border.

The BJP has since launched an 11-day nationwide Tiranga Yatra campaign to honour the armed forces and take the message of national unity and strength to the people.

Khandu added that India’s armed forces, deployed across the northern, western, and eastern borders, continue to defend the country with unmatched courage and sacrifice.