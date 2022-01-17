North Korea launches unidentified projectile, possibly ballistic missile: Reports

North Korea has launched an unidentified projectile in the direction of the Sea of Japan, media reports said on Monday on what is reportedly Pyongyang’s fourth missile test this month.

Citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), South Korean news agency Yonhap said that the launch of the projectile toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan) was announced in a text message sent to reporters. No further details were provided, the report added.

The Japanese Kyodo news agency said that North Korea “may have launched a ballistic missile.”

The Japan Coast Guard said that there had been a possible ballistic missile launch on the part of North Korea and advised ships not to approach unidentified objects at sea.

After reports of missile launches emerged, the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan issued instructions asking for maximum effort to gather and analyze information regarding the incident.

“Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, and other assets,” PM’s Office of Japan said in a tweet. “Take all possible measures for precaution, including readiness for contingencies,” the PM office added.

Last week, North Korea had said its railway-based missile regiment conducted a firing drill, with two tactical guided missiles hitting a set target in the East Sea.