Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said that the country will not allow anyone displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 respiratory illness to board domestic flights or inter-city passenger trains,

Trudeau’s government has long urged Canadians feeling ill to stay at home, but he told reporters at his daily press conference outside his residence that Transport Canada had now formalized travel rules as COVID-19 cases steadily rise

Trudeau had been in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for the virus.

Canada’s domestic travel restrictions will take effect on Monday at noon EDT.

On being asked about how screening would be different, PM Trudeau said that the government was giving new tools to airlines and railways.

Canada has confirmed 5,153 cases of coronavirus, and 55 deaths, health officials said

Ontario banned public events and gatherings of more than five people on Saturday. Air Canada, the country’s biggest airline, said it would operate a special flight returning Canadians from Algeria on Tuesday, with additional flights scheduled from Peru and Ecuador.

The global death toll in the coronavirus pandemic crossed 30,000 on Sunday, as total cases crossed 6,60,000. With 92,472 cases.

Italy’s death toll crossed 10,000 becoming the worst-hit country followed by Spain which has reported 5,986 deaths.

However, United States has become the country with most number of cases surpassing China with 124,464 cases..

China’s embassy in Ottawa tweeted that the Bank of China had on Friday donated medical supplies to Canada, including thousands of masks, goggles and gloves.

Trudeau has faced criticism at home for sending a shipment of protective equipment to China in February, before COVID-19 cases spiked in Canada.

On Thursday, Trudeau said that it is in the US and Canada’s interests to keep the border unmilitarised after the United States floated the idea of placing troops on the Canada-US border.

Canada and the United States implemented a mutual ban on non-essential travel across the border last week, which includes trips for recreational purposes.

But two sides continued allowing trade, commerce and cross-border essential workers to move back and forth over the border.

On Monday, Trudeau said that his government has not ruled out any enforcement options and he will have a conference call with the premiers and territorial leaders to discuss continued coordination on quarantine and self-isolation, including providing health equipment.