Nirmala Sitharaman to move J-K Appropriation (No 3) Bill in Lok Sabha; Budget discussion to continue in Parliament today

As the Parliament is set to convene for the ongoing Budget Session on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha.

“Nirmala Sitharaman to move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25. Also to introduce and move the bill,” the list of businesses stated.

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2024, aims to authorise the payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25.

According to the agenda released, the discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on July 23, will continue in both Houses of Parliament on Monday.

The discussion on the budget of Jammu and Kashmir, 2024-25, which was also presented on Tuesday, will also continue.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse will make the statement in the Lok Sabha regarding: the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 327th Report of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the 317th Report of the Committee on ‘Preparation for Olympic Games, 2021’ pertaining to the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports,

He will also made a statement on “The status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 332nd Report of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on action taken by the Government on the recommendations/observations contained in the 325th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2021-2022) pertaining to the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports,” it added.

Khadse will also make a statement on the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 339th Report of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Demands for Grants (2022-2023) pertaining to the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

“The status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 344th Report of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on action taken by the Government on the recommendations/observations contained in the 339th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2022-2023) pertaining to the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 351st Report of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Demands for Grants (2023-2024) pertaining to the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports,” the agenda stated.

“The status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 357th Report of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on action taken by the Government on the recommendations/observations contained in the 351st Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-2024) pertaining to the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports,” the list of business stated.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Pankaj Chaudhary, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Kirtivardhan Singh, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Sukanta Majumdar and Harsh Malhotra will lay papers on the table today.

Moreover, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav will move the motion for the election of two members to the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

“That in pursuance of clause (c) of sub-section (2) of section 38L of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, the members of this House do proceed to elect, in such manner as the Speaker may direct, two members from amongst themselves to serve as members of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, subject to the other provisions of the said Act,” it stated.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Ministers Kinjarapu RamMohan Naidu, Rao Inderjit Singh, Shripad Yesso Naik, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Satish Chandra Dubey, Tokhan Sahu and Raj Bhushan Choudhary will lay papers on the table.

Both Houses of Parliament took up discussion on the Union Budget 2024 on July 24, with opposition parties accusing it of being “discriminatory” to most states and lacking vision.

The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.