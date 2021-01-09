A young woman died on Friday after a rare suspected shark attack in New Zealand, the police confirmed on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place at Waihi Beach, a popular tourist spot about 153 km southeast of Auckland, on Thursday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Emergency services were called at about 5.10 p.m. after reports of a woman being injured in the water. Initial indications suggest she may have been injured by a shark,” said a police statement.

“Sadly, she died at the scene a short time later,” it said, adding the death has been referred to the coroner.

Shark attacks are rare in New Zealand although the country’s waters are home to more than 60 species.

Over the last 170 years, there have only been 13 fatal shark attacks in New Zealand, according to the country’s Department of Conservation.

The last non-fatal shark attack was in 2018 at a beach northwest of Auckland, the police added.