New Pak government will not take revenge, seek accountability for ‘scandals’ during Imran Khan rule: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said the new government led by Shehbaz Sharif will not take revenge against the ousted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government but will hold it accountable for “scandals” that took place during its rule.

“We will not take revenge, but will surely hold them accountable. There was this goods train running between Lahore and Bani gala (residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan). We will not take revenge but will surely hold them accountable for these scandals,” Maryam Nawaz told reporters.

PTI members boycotted the session of the National Assembly held to elect the new Prime Minister. Shehbaz Sharif, who was the prime ministerial candidate of the joint opposition was elected with 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly voting in his favour.

He was later sworn in as Prime Minister by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. President Arif Alvi complained of “discomfort” hours before swearing-in function.