New Covid cases rise as Canada eases restrictions

Canada reported 1,203 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, raising the cumulative total to 1,442,087 cases, including 26,678 deaths, according to CTV.

In the past two weeks, Canada has seen daily increased new cases of Covid-19 as public health restrictions are gradually eased across the country, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Ontario, the most populous province of Canada, confirmed 325 new cases on Monday, a decrease from 423 reported on Sunday, which was the first time Ontario had reported over 400 new cases of Covid-19 since mid-June.

The province’s seven-day rolling average is now 283. Just over a week ago, that number was 189.

A total of 157 cases of the Delta variant were identified in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total number of infections to 5,380 in the province.

Quebec province reported 250 new Covid-19 cases on Monday while British Columbia announced 1,079 new cases of Covid-19 over the last three days, an average of 360 new cases a day and nearly double last weekend’s average.

Alberta province reported 244 new cases and three deaths on Monday. Over the weekend a total of 1,017 new infections were added.

Covid-19 hospitalisations in Alberta province continued to rise on Monday.

There are now 129 Albertans receiving care for Covid-19 in hospital, the highest number since July 7. There are also 26 patients in intensive care units.

Canada unilaterally began to allow entry by fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents on Monday after the two countries agreed to close the border to non-essential travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic 17 months ago.

Eligible US citizens and permanent residents must live in the US and have allowed 14 days to pass since receiving a full course of a Health Canada-approved vaccine.

They are also needed to show proof of a negative molecular test for Covid-19 that’s no more than 72 hours old and to use the ArriveCAN app or online web portal to upload their vaccination details.

The Biden administration extended the US-Canada border closure on non-essential travel until at least August 21, citing concerns over the spread of the Delta variant.

The Canadian government is planning to open its borders to fully vaccinated visitors from the rest of the world starting September 7.

All foreign visitors have to get one of the Canada-approved four vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson option.