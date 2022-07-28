Nature conservation, through homely ways

World Nature Conservation Day: World nature conservation day is celebrated on 28th July every year. The main objective of celebrating this day is to create awareness about the need to preserve the environment, natural resources, and animals that are on the verge of extinction.

To ensure the abundance of natural resources for every living being, conservation is a necessary step and everyone can do it, even sitting at home.

According to Maureen K. Calamia, founder of Re- Nature Consulting LLC, we can start the journey toward nature conservation by bringing nature into our homes using the following steps:

The abundance of Natural light

To conserve electric energy, it is important to let natural light from the sun enter the houses, rather than switching on the electricity. Apart from the conservation of electricity, sunlight has many health benefits, such as, providing us vitamin D and helping us relieve stress, etc.

Fresh air

Fresh air is vital for health and can help in proper breathing as well as provide a cooling effect. There are multiple benefits of getting fresh air from the environment, but during weather changes, it is unbearable to resist the heat so we are dependent upon Air Conditioners, which are contributing to global warming as well as the deterioration of natural resources. During the summer season, other alternatives like water coolers or mud ACs can be used.

Using rocks for interiors

Instead of artificial decorating pieces, using natural decorative ornaments made of rocks and pebbles can help in creating less non-biodegradable waste. People make rock art with different types of rocks which can become an elegant decorative object that would bring character to your place, by giving it a natural look.

Small home bound Water features

In many different studies, the presence of water is proven to help reduce stress and contribute to a greater feeling of well-being. Being near natural water bodies like a river or waterfall is delightful but even the tabletop fountain would bring us a similar level of peace.

Natural indoor plants

Original plants in the house are the best way to bring nature home instead of artificial plants. Natural indoor plants are very common these days as they are low maintenance and do not require much water or sunlight to grow. It increases the aesthetic value, helps balance the oxygen level of the place, and makes you feel closer to nature despite where you live.