# World

NATO continues to escalate tensions: Russia

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Zakharova also noted that this was the alliance’s attempt to dictate its rules.

IANS | New Delhi | September 5, 2024 11:35 am

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova (Photo:IANS)

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is continuing to militarise the Asia-Pacific, thereby increasing the potential of conflict in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Zakharova also noted that this was the alliance’s attempt to dictate its rules.

She said that countries that “have struggled daily to overcome poverty and dependence during the colonial era are now unfortunately burdened by unresolved conflicts,” in large part due to the colonizing countries, which have “created time bombs which are ready to go off”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zakharova said that everything must be done to prevent this from happening.

