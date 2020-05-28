United States’ space organisation NASA had to cancel its lift-off of manned mission in collaboration with Elon Musk’s SpaceX due to bad weather.NASA-SpaceX Demo-2 mission was to carry two astronauts Col. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken — into space on Thursday, however the launch has been scheduled for May 30 now.

#LaunchAmerica Update: Weather is the the one thing that we actually cannot control on our missions so unfortunately, it did cause us to scrub today. The vehicles are healthy. @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug were ready to go and will be ready on our next launch attempt Saturday. pic.twitter.com/4aIGKo39dZ — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

The launch was to be witnessed by US President Donald Trump from Kennedy Space Station in Florida.

The mission will be the first time in nearly a decade when astronauts will take off from the US on an American rocket. The mission will take the spacecraft and crew to the International Space Station. This will be the first time a private space company will be venturing into such a mission.