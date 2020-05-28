United States’ space organisation NASA had to cancel its lift-off of manned mission in collaboration with Elon Musk’s SpaceX due to bad weather.NASA-SpaceX Demo-2 mission  was to carry two astronauts Col. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken — into space on Thursday, however the launch has been scheduled for May 30 now.

The launch was to be witnessed by US President Donald Trump from Kennedy Space Station in Florida.

The mission will be the first time in nearly a decade when astronauts will take off from the US on an American rocket. The mission will take the spacecraft and crew to the International Space Station. This will be the first time a private space company will be venturing into such a mission.