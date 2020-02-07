US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has defended her decision to tear up a copy of President Donald Trump State of the Union address, saying her actions were justified, according to the reports.

Addressing to the media at the Capitol Hill on Thursday, “I tore up a manifesto of mistruths”.

“It was necessary to get the attention of the American people to say, ‘This is not true. And this is how it affects you’. And I don’t need any lessons from anyone, especially the President of the US, about dignity,” the senior Democrat added

“We do not want the chamber of the House of Representatives to be used as a backdrop for one of his reality shows.”

On Tuesday, Trump delivered to the joint session of Congress in Washington the drama-packed speech that sounded like a prelude to his campaign for re-election and stirred the antagonism of the Democrats.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment and marked the inevitable and historic end to a bitterly fought, divisive impeachment trial that will reverberate into the 2020 election and shape Trump’s presidential legacy.

The acquittal verdict was the final act of a four-month impeachment process that inflamed the partisan tensions simmering throughout the course of the Trump administration, the friction that boiled over during the State of the Union even though Trump left impeachment out of his speech.

Earlier on Wednesday, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced the Senate’s acquittal of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying he remains “an ongoing threat to American democracy.”

Earlier on Thursday, Trump attended the National Prayer Breakfast, where he attacked his political rivals and claimed that they had inappropriately invoked “their faith as justification” for their decisions to vote to remove him from office.

It appeared that Trump was referring to Pelosi and Romney, who both have said that their faith guided them to the decision on why Trump needed to be impeached.