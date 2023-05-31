Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » World » N.Korea says spy satellite crashes into sea

N.Korea says spy satellite crashes into sea

North Korea said on Wednesday a rocket carrying a military spy satellite it launched earlier in the day crashed into the Yellow Sea due to an engine problem and that the country plans to carry out its second launch in the near future.

IANS | New Delhi | May 31, 2023 7:13 am

Representation image (File Photo)

Advertisement

North Korea said on Wednesday a rocket carrying a military spy satellite it launched earlier in the day crashed into the Yellow Sea due to an engine problem and that the country plans to carry out its second launch in the near future.

After the separation of the first stage, the rocket carrying the spy satellite fell into the sea due to an engine problem, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The North’s state-run space development agency will investigate the “grave” defects and plans to conduct the second satellite launch at the nearest possible date, the KCNA said.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

North Korea says it will launch 1st military spy satellite in June
Why better Tokyo-Seoul ties are such a big deal
Little comfort

Advertisement