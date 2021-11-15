N.Korea to hold conference on ‘three revolution movement’ aiming at developing ideology, technology and culture

North Korea will convene a conference on the country’s “three-revolution movement” on Monday, according to official media. The conference will focus on developing the country’s ideology, technology, and culture.

According to Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency, participants for the 5th Conference of Frontrunners of the Three Revolutions “who set practical examples in carrying out the revolutions” arrived in Pyongyang the day before (KCNA).

The three-revolution movement is a mass movement devised under Kim Il-sung, the North’s late founder and grandfather of the current leader Kim Jong-un, to continue “the revolution in the realms of ideology, technology and culture even after the establishment of the socialist system”, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA report as saying

This year’s conference will be the second of its kind held under the current leader after the fourth event took place in November 2015.

The previous sessions were held in 1986, 1995 and 2006.

The KCNA storey did not specify the date or other details of the event, but it is expected to address the first-year results of the country’s five-year economic development plan, as it comes at a time when efforts are “briskly underway on all fronts” to successfully end the campaign this year.

North Korean leader Kim recognised a failure in his previous growth plan at the country’s ninth party congress in January and revealed a new strategy concentrating on self-reliance in the face of a protracted border restriction due to Covid-19 and worldwide sanctions.

It’s unknown whether Kim will be present for the occasion.

During the 2015 conference, Kim sent a letter to the participants, calling for utmost efforts to build a “thriving socialist country”.

(With IANS inputs)