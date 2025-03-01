Moscow, Washington agree on joint steps to restore diplomatic missions

Moscow and Washington have agreed on joint measures aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted financing of diplomatic missions in both countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russian and US delegations held talks in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday.

Advertisement

The closed-door meeting held at the US consulate general there lasted over six hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

Advertisement

The Ministry said on Friday that the two sides discussed ways to resolve “numerous irritants” in bilateral relations.

“Joint steps were agreed upon to ensure the unimpeded financing of the activities of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States on a reciprocal basis, and to create the appropriate conditions for diplomats to perform their official duties,” it added.

The Russian delegation was led by Alexander Darchiev, director of the North Atlantic Department, while the US delegation was headed by Sonata Coulter, deputy assistant secretary of state overseeing policy toward Russia and Central Europe, it said.

“In accordance with the instructions of the Foreign Ministers, ways to overcome the numerous ‘irritants’ inherited from previous US administrations were discussed in detail,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The two sides agreed on joint steps to ensure the unhindered financing of their diplomatic missions on a reciprocal basis and to create suitable conditions for diplomats to carry out their official duties, it added.

The Ministry also said that Russia raised the issue of its diplomatic property in the US, specifically six real estate properties that were “illegally seized” between 2016 and 2018.

Additionally, Russia proposed that the US consider restoring direct flights and stressed the need for tangible results that would help improve bilateral relations in the interests of both nations, it said.

Moscow and Washington have agreed to continue their diplomatic contacts, the statement concluded.

On Friday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said officials in Istanbul “agreed on joint steps to ensure the uninterrupted financing of diplomatic missions in both countries and to create appropriate conditions for diplomats to carry out their duties effectively”.

Over the past decade, Russia and the US have repeatedly expelled each other’s diplomats, significantly reducing their embassy staffing levels.