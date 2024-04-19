Minister unhappy with EC’s direction on travel restrictions

Minister in-charge for North Bengal development department, Udayan Guha has expressed unhappiness over the decision of the Election Commission, following a complaint lodged by the BJP candidate for Cooch Behar, Nisith Pramanik.

The Commission has asked Mr Guha to stay within his polling station area tomorrow when voters will exercise their franchise in seven Assembly segments, under Cooch Behar parliamentary constituency tomorrow.

Notably, Mr Pramanik, junior central minister of home affairs, yesterday had urged the Election Commission to keep a close watch on Mr Guha and impose restrictions over his movement to influence voters politically.

On receiving information about the decision of the Commission, Mr Guha, speaking to the media, challenged the EC and said: “Election officials can conduct a search operation in the house of Nitish Pramanik and even his residence to unearth the truth.”

Reacting to the Commission’s decision Mr Guha said: “House arrest was better for me than the present decision.”

However, Mr Pramanik, virtually happy with the Commission’s decision, said: “Mr Guha is the main architect of political violence in Cooch Behar.”