Mild tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after 5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Saturday at 12:17 PM IST, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake’s epicentre was located at a latitude of 36.10°N and a longitude of 71.20°E, with a depth of 130 kilometers. Tremors were felt across several northern regions of India, including Jammu and Kashmir and the Delhi-NCR area.

While there have been no reports of damage or casualties so far, authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.

The NCS confirmed the seismic activity via a post on social media platform X.

“EQ of M: 5.8, On: 19/04/2025 12:17:53 IST, Lat: 36.10 N, Long: 71.20 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” NCS said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) stated that the earthquake affected regions near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides, and seasonal floods. The country’s frequent seismic activity has placed considerable strain on communities already grappling with the impacts of ongoing conflict.

Afghanistan lies at the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, with several active fault lines crossing the region and one of the most significant runs through Herat province.

In a separate event earlier today, a mild earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale was recorded in Nagaon, Assam, at 7:38 AM. The tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the National Center for Seismology.