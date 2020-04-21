The United States, Canada and Mexico will extend restrictions barring nonessential travel across their respective shared borders for another 30 days amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration announced Monday.

According to the ministry, the temporary ban, which took effect in March and was due to expire on Tuesday, will remain in place for 30 more days after authorities from both countries reviewed the state of the outbreaks,

“The restrictions will continue under the same terms as when they were implemented on March 21,” it added.

Monday’s extension was expected after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said that the U.S.-Canada restrictions would remain in place.

President Trump said at the time the restrictions along the southern border were announced that it was intended to “reduce the incentive for a mass global migration that would badly deplete” health care resources in the US

Trump has spent the last three years railing against immigrants pouring in from Mexico and pushing for a wall along the border.

Mexico’s foreign relations secretariat confirmed the agreement on Monday, tweeting it had been reached “after reviewing the development of COVID-19 propagation in Mexico and [the United States.”

There are more than 760,000 confirmed cases in the US more than 36,000 in Canada and more than 8,000 in Mexico.

Meanwhile, the worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic rose to 1,65,216 on Monday, according to a tally from official sources compiled.