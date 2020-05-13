Mexico has been in talks with the US and Canada to address common challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Ministry said in a statement, “The dialogue has allowed the three countries to identify shared challenges and best practices to deal with the pandemic”.

The statement further said that the weekly calls between Deputy Secretary of Foreign Affairs Julian Ventura and his US and Canadian counterparts, Stephen Biegun and Marta Morgan, have enabled the three countries to strengthen coordination for the repatriation of nationals from other parts of the world, monitor channels for the delivery of essential medical supplies, and supervise border management.

Mexico will continue to promote regional cooperation through institutional mechanisms, it added.

Earlier, the US, Canada and Mexico extended restrictions barring nonessential travel across their respective shared borders for 30 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump also said that at the time the restrictions along the southern border were announced that it was intended to “reduce the incentive for a mass global migration that would badly deplete” health care resources in the US.

Trump had spent the last three years railing against immigrants pouring in from Mexico and pushing for a wall along the border.

Mexico declared a national health emergency at the end of March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country has, to date, registered 36,327 cases and 3,573 deaths.

The United States is still the worst hit country due to the outbreak having over 1.4 million cases.