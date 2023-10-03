Massive Search Underway for Missing Upstate NY Girl Charlotte Sena Suspected Kidnapped

A massive search operation is underway in upstate New York as hundreds of people join forces to locate a missing 9-year-old girl named Charlotte Sena. The young girl disappeared while camping with her family in Moreau Lake State Park, which is situated approximately 35 miles north of Albany.

Charlotte Sena was last spotted riding her bicycle on a serene Saturday evening within the picturesque park. She had been cycling with other children when she decided to venture out on her own for one more lap around the park’s loop. Concern set in when the fourth-grader failed to return after a mere 15 minutes, as conveyed by Governor Kathy Hochul during a briefing held on Sunday.

In response to the alarming situation, authorities swiftly issued an Amber Alert on Sunday morning. Their decision was driven by the ominous possibility of a kidnapping, as explained by state police Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone. The Amber Alert provides crucial information about Charlotte, describing her as a white girl with blonde hair and green eyes, standing at a height of approximately 4 feet 6 inches (1.37 meters).

The search effort has seen an impressive mobilization of resources, with more than 100 individuals participating in the mission. This dedicated group includes law enforcement officers, forest rangers, and concerned civilians, all collaborating to locate young Charlotte.

Governor Hochul, who spoke at the briefing, expressed the determination of the search party. She described Charlotte as a “joyful” girl who had recently been elected as a class officer for the student council. Hochul emphasized their commitment, stating that they are leaving no stone, branch, table, or cabin unexamined in their relentless pursuit to find Charlotte.

Charlotte Sena, a resident of the nearby Greenfield area, was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs, and a grey bike helmet. As the search continues, the community’s hearts are united in the hope of safely reuniting Charlotte with her family.