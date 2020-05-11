Southern European island country Malta’s ambassador to Finland has resigned after a Facebook post in which he compared German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler, according to local media reports.

“75 years ago we stopped hitler. Who will stop Angela merkel? She has fulfilled hitlers dream! To control Europe,” diplomat Michael Zammit Tabona wrote in the social media post which has since been deleted.

The Foreign Ministry of Maltese Government told him to remove the message and envoy Tabona who served as ambassador to Finland since 2014, had resigned, reported The Times of Malta on Sunday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo said that an apology would be sent to the German embassy, according to the news paper’s report.

Tabona is reportedly not a career diplomat rather a political appointee.