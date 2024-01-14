Maldives Prez asks India to withdraw troops by March 15: reports

India and the Maldives on Sunday held the first meeting of their high-level core group in Male amid reports that Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has formally asked India to withdraw its troops stationed in the Indian Ocean archipelago before March 15.

During the meeting, the two sides held discussions on a wide-ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation towards identifying steps to enhance the partnership, including expediting the implementation of ongoing development cooperation projects.

“Both sides also held discussions on finding mutually workable solutions to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac (medical evacuation) services to the people of the Maldives,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Local media reports said Mr Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the President’s Office, during a press briefing, said President Muizzu has asked India to withdraw its troops by March 15.

Currently, there are over 80 Indian troops in the Maldives, along with Dornier maritime patrol aircraft and two Dhruv helicopters, stationed in the Maldives.

Recently, a row erupted between the two countries after three now suspended Maldivian ministers made derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his visit to Lakshadweep.