Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be home quarantined for 14 days after an officer who attended a meeting with him this week tested positive for the new coronavirus, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Friday.

Muhyiddin has tested negative but “all members of the meeting have been instructed to undergo screening and 14 days’ home quarantine”, the statement further added.

Earlier in the month, Muhyiddin said that the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the country due to the pandemic has now been extended to June 9.

In a televised address, Muhyiddin said that the government’s measures, including the implementation of Movement Control Order since March 18, had achieved success with 94.4 per cent of district having been categorized as green zones, where no active cases have been recorded for two weeks.

However, he cautioned against celebrating too soon and warned about the risks after the easing of restrictions and the reopening of economy.

Malaysia first implemented the restrictions on March 18 before relaxing it from May 4.

Muhyiddin also stressed that interstate travel was still banned, including returning to hometown to celebrate Eid later in the month, but couples who are working in separate states would be allowed to travel across state borders.

Malaysia has reported 7,137 COVID-19 cases, while 115 people have lost their lives and 5,859 have been recovered from the disease.