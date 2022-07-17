Malaysia pledges justice for MH17 victims

On the eighth anniversary of the MH17 tragedy, Malaysia remains committed to pursuing truth, justice and accountability in the downing of the Malaysia Airlines flight in Ukraine.

“A thorough and exhaustive judicial process must be pursued to hold the perpetrators to account and pursue justice for the victims and next of kin involved in the MH17 tragedy.

“Establishing the truth of what happened continues to be our utmost priority,” the Transport Ministry said in a statement yesterday in conjunction with the anniversary of the disaster.

MH17, flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down on July 17, 2014 by a missile fired from territory held by pro-Russian rebels fighting with Ukrainian government troops, international investigators have found.

The ministry urged all states and parties involved to cooperate fully with the judicial proceedings in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2166 (2014).

“The Malaysian government remains committed to pursuing independent, open and impartial criminal proceedings against the alleged perpetrators in the Dutch National Prosecution,” it said.

The ministry also expressed sympathies to and solidarity with the next of kin as they commemorate the tragic loss of 298 lives – two-thirds of them Dutch nationals – on the flight.

“While nothing can bring back those who lost their lives, or diminish the grief and anguish suffered by their families and loved ones, it is imperative that we pursue accountability and ensure that such a tragic incident is never repeated.

“Our prayers remain with those who perished and their families and loved ones,” the statement said.

A team of international investigators concluded in May 2018 that the missile launcher used to shoot down the aircraft belonged to Russia’s 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade.

The Dutch government holds Moscow responsible.

However, Russia has denied any involvement.