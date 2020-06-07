Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday said that the country is further easing restrictive measures to allow nearly all social, education, commercial activities to resume since the latest figure suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic was under control.

In a televised speech, Muhyiddin announced that the restrictions under the movement control order would be further relaxed from June 10 to give the public greater freedom while keeping the outbreak in the country under control, according to the reports.

Malaysia has been under restrictions since March to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, with a relaxed version being implemented since May 4, which is scheduled to end on June 9.

Last month, Muhyiddin said that the government’s measures, including the implementation of Movement Control Order since March 18, had achieved success with 94.4 per cent of district having been categorized as green zones, where no active cases have been recorded for two weeks.

“This shows that Malaysia has successfully controlled the spread of COVID-19 and now is entering the recovery phase,” he said.

Under the recovery phase of the movement control order, interstate travel and domestic tourism will be allowed, and nearly all social, educational, religious activities, and commercial and economic businesses will be allowed to operate with the requirement of strict standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government.

Schools will reopen on stages, with the Health Ministry and Education Ministry working out details on the implementation.

However, pubs, night clubs, entertainment centres, theme parks, massage parlours as well as sporting events and other large-scale activities resulting in crowds will remain prohibited.

Sporting activities involving physical contacts like football are still not allowed.

Malaysia has banned citizens from leaving the country and foreign visitors to enter since the implementation of the movement control order.

The new measures will be in place till August 31, the Prime Minister added.

Malaysia first implemented the restrictions on March 18 before relaxing it from May 4.

The Prime Minister said during this time the government will focus on seven key thrusts, including strengthening public health, border security, law enforcement, implementing the “new normal” culture, community responsibility, protecting vulnerable groups and fully opening the economy.

(With inputs from agency)