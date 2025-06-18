Major Breakthrough: India, Canada Agree to Restore High Commissioners And Trade Talks

In a major breakthrough, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have agreed to restore high commissioners to each other’s capitals, marking a significant step towards repairing bilateral ties between the two nations. The decision was arrived at during a meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

The diplomatic fallout between India and Canada began in 2023, when Canada alleged Indian involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated,” leading to a downgrade in diplomatic ties. India withdrew its high commissioner and five other diplomats, while Canada expelled an equal number of Indian diplomats.

During the meeting, PM Modi complimented PM Carney on the successful hosting of the G7 Summit, saying, “Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Complimented him and the Canadian Government for successfully hosting the G7 Summit,” PM Modi said in a post on his handle X.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen India-Canada relations, highlighting shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.

“We are connected by a strong belief in democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. PM Carney and I look forward to working closely to add momentum to the India-Canada friendship,” PM Modi stated.

The leaders identified areas for cooperation, including trade, clean energy, space, critical minerals, and fertilizers.

The restoration of high commissioners is the first step in a series of “calibrated and constructive” measures to restore stability in the relationship. Both nations have agreed to resume senior-level dialogues on trade, people-to-people contact, and connectivity. Trade negotiations, which were paused due to the diplomatic strain, will also be taken up soon.