‘Look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions’: Rahul on arrival in US

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday on a three-day visit to the US.

The Congress leader was received by Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, and members of the Indian Diaspora, at the Dallas airport.

In a Facebook post, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said, “I am truly delighted by the warm welcome I’ve received in Dallas, Texas, USA, from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress.”

“I eagerly look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between our two nations during this visit,” he added.

During his US visit, Rahul Gandhi will hold meetings and interactions in Washington, DC, and Dallas, including at the University of Texas.

The Congress leader will be in Dallas, Texas, on September 8 and in Washington, DC, on September 9-10.

During his maiden visit to the US after assuming the charge as the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, he will attend several programmes including interaction with the Indian Diaspora.

Earlier, announcing Rahul Gandhi’s visit on August 31, Sam Pitroda said this is Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to the US after becoming the leader of the Opposition in the lower house of Parliament.

“Since Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of the opposition, I, as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, with a presence in 32 countries, have been bombarded with requests from Indian diaspora diplomats, academicians, businessmen, leaders, international media, and many others for interactions with Rahul Gandhi,” Pitroda said in a video.

He further said that the Congress leader is coming to the US for a very brief visit from September 8-10. “He will be in Dallas on September 8 and will be in Washington DC on September 9 and 10th. In Dallas, we’ll have interactions with University of Texas students, academicians, and community people. We’ll have a very large community gathering, we’ll meet some technocrats and then we’ll have dinner with the leaders from the Dallas area,” Pitroda said.

The Indian Overseas Congress chief further said that Rahul Gandhi will travel to Washington, DC, where there is a plan to hold similar interactions with a variety of people, including think tanks, national press club and others.

“There are a lot of events planned with a variety of people because we find that people also have a lot of interest in the states we run with a Congress government. We look forward to a very successful visit and look forward to welcoming Rahul Gandhi to the US,” he added.