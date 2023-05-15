“London plan is out…” Imran Khan on possible crackdown, outlawing PTI

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday divulged about “London plan” of Shehbaz Sharif government that aims to outlaw his party PTI, putting his wife Bushra begum in jail, and use some sedition law to keep him inside for next ten years.

“So now the complete London plan is out. Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The Plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten years,” Imran Khan said in a tweet. Notably, Shehbaz Sharif earlier decided to extend his stay for one more day on the directives of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London when he went for King Charles’s coronation.

“Then will follow complete crackdown on whatever is left of PTI leadership and workers,” said Imran Khan.

He compared the possible ban on his party with that of Awami League in erstwhile East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.

“And finally they will ban the largest and only federal party of Pakistan. (Just as they banned the Awami League in East Pakistan),” he tweeted.

The PTI chief also alleged that the Shehbaz government will suspend internet services and ban social media.

To ensure that there’s is no public reaction, they have done two things, first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on PTI workers but on common citizens as well. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled. And tomorrow they will again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open),” he tweeted.

Khan is likely to appear before the Lahore High Court on Monday in the cases registered against him for torching the house of the Corps Commander and other incidents of violence erupted after his arrest last week.

The ex-PM further alleged that houses are being broken in and shamelessly police is manhandling the women of the houses.

“Never has the sanctity of chadar and chaar dewaari been violated the way it is being done by these criminals.

This is a deliberate attempt to instil so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won’t come out..,” he tweeted.

Speaking about Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s protest demonstration scheduled to be held outside the Supreme Court on Monday, he said, “The JUIF Drama being done outside the SC tomorrow is only for one purpose, to overawe the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he doesn’t give a verdict according to the constitution.”

He said that Pakistan has already seen such a brazen attack on the Supreme Court when in 1997 PMLN goons physically attacked it and had one of the most respected Chief Justices Sajjad Ali Shah removed.

Khan said that he will fight for Haqeeqi Azaadi till the last drop of his blood because for him death is preferable to be enslaved by an assortment of crooks in a message to Pakistani citizens.