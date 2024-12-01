Lessons Unlearned

The recent assembly election results in Jharkhand have highlighted significant challenges for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Despite deploying its top leadership and resources, the NDA suffered a major setback, with the Hemant Soren-led alliance decisively retaining power. This defeat reveals deep structural and strategic flaws within the NDA, offering important lessons for future battles. One of the most glaring missteps was the government’s decision to arrest Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Rather than weakening his political standing, this move galvanised tribal communities and created a wave of sympathy for Mr Soren.

The tribal belt, historically critical to the BJP’s electoral success, overwhelmingly turned to the INDIA bloc, leaving the BJP with just one victory in the 28 tribal-reserved constituencies. This stark shift underscores the importance of understanding regional political dynamics and the risks of aggressive tactics that can backfire. The BJP’s inability to retain its traditional general-category voters further amplified its defeat. Historically loyal to the party, this segment showed a clear drift towards the JMM and Congress, reflecting dissatisfaction with the BJP’s focus on tribal outreach at the cost of addressing broader developmental concerns.

This shift signals the need for a more inclusive strategy that balances regional priorities with the aspirations of diverse voter groups. The NDA’s failure to address local concerns effectively also played a crucial role. The BJP’s campaign focused heavily on national issues, such as alleged infiltration from Bangladesh, but lacked credible local voices to anchor the narrative. This disconnect alienated voters, particularly in tribal areas, where such issues resonated less than tangible welfare initiatives. The JMM’s targeted welfare schemes, including direct financial support for women and housing programmes, demonstrated a clear understanding of voter priorities, further consolidating their support base. The role of alliances also warrants scrutiny. The BJP’s ally, the All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU), was expected to mobilise the influential Kudmi vote.

However, the emergence of Jairam Mahato as a third force splintered this crucial vote bank, resulting in significant losses for the NDA in at least 16 constituencies. This miscalculation highlights the need for better coordination and a more nuanced approach to alliance politics. Moreover, internal dissent and ineffective ground operations compounded the BJP’s woes. Reports of party observers remaining disconnected from grassroots realities and accusations of sabotage within its ranks point to organisational weaknesses that require urgent redress. The BJP’s reliance on star power and high-profile campaigns, while ignoring the need for robust local strategies, proved to be a critical error. This loss has implications beyond Jharkhand. For the BJP and its allies, it serves as a wake-up call to recalibrate their strategies ahead of upcoming state and national elections. The focus must shift from polarising rhetoric and top-down campaigning to addressing local aspirations and building trust through consistent engagement. The NDA must introspect deeply and adapt its approach if it hopes to regain lost ground in this politically significant state.