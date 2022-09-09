Leaders across the world mourns on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Condolences from world leaders and politicians poured in on social media after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday, aged 96. Condolences from world leaders and politicians poured in on social media after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday, aged 96.

UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres offered condolences to the Royal family and said, “I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, admired worldwide for her leadership and devotion. She was a good friend to the UN and a reassuring presence through decades of change. Her unwavering, lifelong dedication will be long remembered.”

I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, admired worldwide for her leadership & devotion. She was a good friend to the @UN & a reassuring presence through decades of change. Her unwavering, lifelong dedication will be long remembered. pic.twitter.com/1wlZEt8PLA — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 8, 2022

“As the United Kingdom’s longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth,” a statement issued by the United Nations read.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II made two visits to UN Headquarters, more than 50 years apart. Upon her passing on Thursday, @antonioguterres described her as a friend to the UN, and a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change. https://t.co/DsIobC5BGB pic.twitter.com/0Ve7Cn5Lg1 — United Nations (@UN) September 8, 2022

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/Acp3xy5kH4 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

On behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, I convey our most sincere prayers and thoughts to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for her early and complete recovery. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 8, 2022

Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, people & government of the UK. @10DowningStreet @RoyalFamily — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 8, 2022

The Prime Minister's statement on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second. pic.twitter.com/P6l00TQkId — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 8, 2022

This morning I signed the condolence book for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, offering the deepest sympathies to the King, the Royal Family, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, from the people of Australia. pic.twitter.com/ZwlpqsX63J — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 9, 2022

The Prime Minister's televised statement on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second. pic.twitter.com/edip3lbvLQ — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 9, 2022

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people. Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 8, 2022

Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022

Statement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the death of H.M Queen Elizabeth.https://t.co/ehasOyXzbC — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) September 8, 2022

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

It is with deep sadness that I have learned this morning that Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away. I pray for her and offer heartfelt condolences to His Majesty Charles III, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. https://t.co/FgSoWtutcq — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) September 9, 2022

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

