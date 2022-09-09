Follow Us:
  1. Home / World / Leaders across the world mourns on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Leaders across the world mourns on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Condolences from world leaders and politicians poured in on social media after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday, aged 96.

SNS | New Delhi | September 9, 2022 2:15 pm

Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: BUCKINGHAM PALACE / AFP)

Condolences from world leaders and politicians poured in on social media after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday, aged 96. Condolences from world leaders and politicians poured in on social media after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday, aged 96.

UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres offered condolences to the Royal family and said, “I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, admired worldwide for her leadership and devotion. She was a good friend to the UN and a reassuring presence through decades of change. Her unwavering, lifelong dedication will be long remembered.”

“As the United Kingdom’s longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth,” a statement issued by the United Nations read.

 

 

(With inputs from ANI)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Moderniser who steered monarchy
"Thank You" to my "darling mama"... King Charles III's heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth in his first address to nation
Memorylane: Queen Elizabeth II's Visits to India