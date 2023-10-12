Kharge condoles loss of lives in Bihar train accident

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condoled the loss of lives due to derailment of North East Express train in Bihar’s Buxar district, and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

He also demanded that the responsibility of the Centre and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw be fixed.

“The news of North East Express enroute to Assam from New Delhi derailed in Bihar’s Buxar is very painful. Many people have lost their lives in this tragic accident and over 100 people were injured. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he wrote on X.

Citing that this was the second major accident after the Odisha’s Balasore train accident in June, the Congress chief said accountability of the railway ministry and the central government should be fixed.

In June, 291 people lost their lives in the tragic accident in Balasore following triple train collision.

Kharge also urged party workers to provide all possible help to the victims.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post, “The news of the death of several people due to the accident of Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery for the injured.”

The Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad also requested party workers to fully cooperate with the administration in relief work.

Earlier, Vaishnaw posted on X, “Deepest condolences for the irreparable loss. Will find the root cause of derailment.”

Several coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday killing at least four people and injuring many others.