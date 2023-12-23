J&K govt offers jobs to kin of 3 killed in ‘Army custody’

Amid protests against the alleged custodial death of three civilians in Bafliaz of Poonch district where four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists, the Jammu & Kashmir government on Saturday said that legal action has been initiated in the matter and also announced to give jobs to the next of kin of the deceased.

Three men, Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32), all residents of Topa Peer village of Bafliaz, died under mysterious circumstances after they were picked up by the Army for interrogation. They were declared dead when taken to hospital.

The Army stated that “Reports have been received regarding 3 civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. The Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigation. Security forces are continuing Search operations in the area of operations after the incident that occurred on 21 December.”

Tension prevailed in the Bafliaz area as people came out on the streets alleging that three persons were killed during interrogation by the Army. They claimed that eight persons were picked up by the Army after the attack by terrorists. Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and DC and SSP of Poonch intervened to defuse the situation.

A UT government spokesman said; “The death of the three civilians was reported yesterday in Bafliaz of Poonch district. The medico-legal formalities have been conducted while legal action has been initiated by the appropriate authority. The government has announced compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and also offered to give jobs to them on compassionate grounds”.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the Rajouri and Poonch border districts to prevent spread of rumours and instigating messages by mischievous elements. Pakistani agencies are exaggerating the incident on social media with the intention to create unrest.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Army had picked up the three persons from the Topa Peer village on the suspicion that they had helped the Pakistani terrorists who attacked two Army vehicles with US made M-4 rifles. Five more persons were admitted to hospitals in Poonch and Rajouri for treatment of injuries which they claimed were inflicted on them during interrogation.

General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain and Director General of J&K Police RR Swain inspected the scene of the ambush and reviewed the security situation in the border districts.

Even as the security forces have launched a massive operation against the terrorists, the Army on Saturday morning foiled an infiltration bid through the international border (IB) with Pakistan in the Jammu district and killed one terrorist.

The ‘White Knight Corps’ of the Indian Army wrote on X; “Infiltration bid foiled in IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor. Suspected move of four terrorists seen through own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 Dec 23. Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB”.

Activists of National Conference and Apni Party held protests in Srinagar against what they called “custodial killings” and sought punishment for those involved in the incident. The protest by the National Conference was led by its general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti demanded that the Lt Governor should announce a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for each of the “innocents” killed and Rs 5 lakh for the injured till an inquiry is ordered.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami demanded a fair probe into the “mysterious” death of 3 civilians near the encounter spot in Poonch. A prompt and impartial probe is crucial to ascertain the cause of their death, he said.