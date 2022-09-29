Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa has underscored the importance of implementing development finance in a transparent and fair manner in line with the international rules and standards when he met the visiting President Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday (27).

The Japanese Embassy, in Colombo, in a statement, said that President Wickremesinghe and Minister Yoshimasa shared the common understanding that debt restructuring should be carried out with the participation of all the creditor countries, in a transparent and comparable manner.

President Wickremesinghe is in Japan to attend the State Funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo ABE.

The Japanese Minister has expressed Japan’s willingness to support the development of Sri Lanka in order to implement Japan’s vision of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” (FOIP) and referred to Japan’s humanitarian assistance of 3 million USD in addition to 3.5 million USD already pledged. President Wickremesinghe has expressed his gratitude for Japan’s assistance.