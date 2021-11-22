Jalalabad airport prepared for all flights: Officials

Officials in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province have announced that the Jalalabad Airport, which served as a military base for US troops in the last 20 years, is now ready for domestic and international flights, according to media reports.

The airport located in the provincial capital was not allowed to operate civilian flights when it had served as a military base, reports TOLO News.

The acting director of the airport, Spin Ghar Shahzad, said that the technical staff were recalled back on duty.

“We have all the capabilities for technical activity. The technical staff is all present. You will witness the flights,” TOLO News quoted Shahzad as saying.

“We assure the citizens and world that the airport is fully prepared for the flights,” said Sheikh Neda Ahmad, head of Nangarhar’s security department.

Meanwhile, Nangarhar residents welcomed the development.

“Earlier, we were obliged to send our crops from Nangarhar to the capital, Kabul. And From there the crops would be exported to foreign countries. Now we will have direct flights from Nangarhar to China,” Hajji Zalmay, a trader, was quoted as saying by TOLO News.

“The reopening of the airport in Nangarhar is a good step. The international flights will be conducted from here. It will make good profits for Nangarhar,” said Abdullah, a resident.

The officials said that an Iranian aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance will land in the airport in the near future.